ATHENS - James E. (Jim) Crouse, 72, of Athens, died late Saturday evening, Feb. 23, 2019, at The Laurels of Athens.

Born Feb. 28, 1946 in Dayton, he was the son of the late Burdette Rhoades Crouse and Inez Vance Crouse.

He was a 1964 graduate of Oakwood High School and a 1972 graduate of Ohio University; he received his bachelor's degree in Communications. He retired, after 30 years of service, from the O.U. Telecommunications Center, where he was Director of Photography and a TV Producer/Director.

He was involved in filming area news stories, including the 1967 Silver Bridge Disaster in Pt. Pleasant, West Virginia. His film was the first seen on national and international television news.

He was Past President of the Athens Jaycees and a past board member of Housing for Athens Senior Residents. He was a member of the Athens Co. Amateur Radio Association, call signal KC80VB, serving as club Treasurer and working many Athens area events. He also volunteered with the American Red Cross, Athens Youth Hockey Association, and was a time keeper and penalty box attendant at Bird Arena with the OU Hockey Team.

Jim is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Elizabeth Crouse, and two grandchildren, Kelsey-Ann Crouse and Kielynn Crouse of Riverview, Florida; a brother and sister-in-law, John and Ann Crouse of Wilmington.

Funeral service will be conducted Thursday at 11 a.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, with Rev. Robert Martin officiating. Burial will be in Sugar Grove Cemetery, Wilmington. Friends may call Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Athens Co. Amateur Radio Association or the O.U. Hockey Club.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Athens Co. Amateur Radio Association or the O.U. Hockey Club.