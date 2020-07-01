James Eblin

CORVALLIS, OR - James "Jim" Blakely Eblin, 79, of Corvallis Oregon, passed away in his sleep in the early hours of June 24, 2020.

An Ohio native, Jim was born to Frances Geraldine "Jerry" Eblin (nÃ©e Ayers) and raised in Athens, where his father, Dr. Lawrence Powell Eblin, was a chemistry professor at Ohio University.

Jim graduated from Athens High School in 1959. He earned a bachelor's degree in botany from Ohio University in 1962 and attended Washington State University for graduate work in plant pathology. He also attended Louisville Presbyterian Theological Seminary, receiving a master's degree in 1967. He briefly taught public school mathematics and in 1969 became director of the general chemistry lab at The Ohio State University. In 1988, Jim and his wife Jane (m. 1984) moved to Portland, Oregon, where he earned a law degree from Lewis & Clark Law School. They then moved to Corvallis, Oregon where he worked for the US Forest Service Pacific Northwest Research Station at the Forestry Sciences Laboratory at Oregon State University, where he fulfilled his lifelong dream of working in the field of mycological research.

Jim's passion for learning, sharing his thoughts and helping others often defined him. He was known for his theological understanding and vast knowledge of many subjects, including WWII aviation, astronomy and radio. Hobbies included eclipse chasing, genealogy, amateur radio, philately, numismatics and collecting historical magazines, timepieces and computers.

Jim left behind his wife of 36 years, Jane Herbst. He is also survived by former wife, Ann Nimon Eblin (m. 1962); son, Edwin Neil Eblin; daughter, Cynthia Diane Eblin Sloan (David); and granddaughter, Olivia Frances Sloan.

Jim explored different religions, but found his true spiritual connection as a Quaker. It was his greatest desire, which he often discussed on Facebook, to return to Ohio to be close to his beloved granddaughter Olivia and the rest of his family who reside in the Columbus area and already miss him dearly.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store