Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. James F. Scott Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. James F. Scott Jr. Obituary
ATHENS - Dr. James F. Scott, Jr. of Athens, Ohio passed away peacefully Friday, Nov. 30, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus, Ohio. He was surrounded by his loving wife Opal and loyal nephew Brian Brooks.
James Scott Jr. (Jim) was born Sept. 25, 1930 to Dr. James F. Scott, Sr. and Muriel Goings Scott of Portsmouth, Ohio. Jim graduated from Ohio State University, where he met and fell in love with his future wife, Opal Adams.
Upon graduation from OSU, he entered the U.S. Army and served in the Medical Corps during the Korean War. After the war, he entered Howard University and graduated from the College of Dentistry in 1959. Dr. Scott practiced dentistry in Athens, Ohio for 40 years. He worked in private practice, served as Director of Dental Services at O'Bleness Memorial Hospital and Chief of Dental Services at the Athens Mental Heath Center. Jim was a member of numerous professional and civic organizations, including Ohio University's Board of Trustees.
All who knew Jim personally remember him as an intensely competitive sports enthusiast. He participated in golfing, softball, basketball, and bowling leagues. He was regularly recruited by the neighborhood kids to play legendary whiffle ball games. Jim also played first base on Athens State Hospital's Ohio State Softball Championship team. Of all of Dr. Scott's many accomplishments, his greatest passion was for his love of family.
In addition to his loving wife Opal, he is survived by his three children: Dr. Jean Opal Scott; Jennifer Scott Underriner, Esq., and Dr. James F. Scott, III; three grandchildren; Dr. Michael John Underriner, Rachael Scott (OSU School of Dentistry) and Scott James Underriner.
Jim will be dearly missed by his many nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws who all love him dearly.
Funeral services will be held at noon, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at Schoedinger Northwest Chapel, 1740 Zollinger Rd., where family will receive friends from 11 a.m. Saturday until time of service. Following service, there will be a procession to Green Lawn Cemetery with military honors. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -