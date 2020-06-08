James Guseman
James Elmer Guseman, "Jim", 65, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Kettering Hospital in Dayton, Ohio. Jim was born on May 15, 1955 to Earl and Helen Guseman.
During his younger years, Jim worked as a coal miner at the Meigs Mine for AEP. Later, Jim worked as a grader operator running heavy equipment until his retirement. After retirement, Jim spent his days working in his garden. Jim always had a green thumb and could grow about anything.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Deborah Guseman; and his sister, Diana Sober.
Jim is survived by a loving family including his children; James (Tracy) Guseman Jr., Jamie (Autty) Hamilton, Jessica (Darrell) Stout, Hannah Guseman and John Blue, William (Heaven) Persinger, Eric Persinger and Cody Otten. 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Jim also leaves behind siblings, Earl (Jane) Guseman Jr., Ed (Marty) Guseman, John Guseman and brother-in-law, Richard Sober.
A celebration of Jim's life is being planned for July.



Published in The Athens Messenger from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.
