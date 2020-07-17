1/
James Hall
1950 - 2020
BAINBRIDGE - James A. Hall, 69, of Bainbridge, formerly of Nelsonville, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020, at Doctors West Hospital in Columbus. He was born July 13, 1950 in Marietta, Ohio, son of the late Leroy and Ann B. McKibben Hall.
He retired from the Citizens Bank in Nelsonville and was a Vietnam War Marine Veteran. When Jim lived in Nelsonville, he was active in many civic and community organizations.
He is survived by his daughters, Amanda (Kevin) Bellew of Pickerington, and Keri (Joe) Higgins of Nelsonville; grandchildren, Harper Bellew, Mikaela Higgins and Jordyn Higgins; sisters, Phyllis Maurer of Nelsonville and Sandy (Bob) Williams of Cincinnati; several nieces and nephews and his beloved dog, Ollie and his cats. 
In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Bob Maurer. 
Friends may call at the Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville, on Monday, July 20, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. Due to the current Coronavirus pandemic, we kindly ask you to wear a face mask while attending visitation. Private services will be held Tuesday, with Pastor Mike Thomas officiating. Interment will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville, with military services being conducted by the Athens County Combined Color Guard Unit.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of James A. Hall to the Athens County Dog Shelter, P.O. Box 114, Chauncey, Ohio 45719, the Nelsonville Food Cupboard, 421 Chestnut St., Nelsonville, Ohio 45764 or to the charity of your choice.
Please sign his online guestbook at www.cardaras.com.



Published in The Athens Messenger from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home
46 Fayette Street
Nelsonville, OH 45764
(740) 753-1989
Memories & Condolences
July 16, 2020
Good bye my friend. Rest in peace.
Phil Evans
July 16, 2020
Jim and I worked together in Bainbridge, he was a good guy. Prayers to the kids and grand-kids.
paul robinett
July 16, 2020
Jim was my neighbor and friend. I remember when he returned from Vietnam Nam. We were so happy he made it home safely. RIP Jim
Jerry Iles
Neighbor
July 16, 2020
Thoughts and prayers to Jims family. Jim was special to a lot of friends and acquaintances and will be missed by many. Was lucky enough to know Jim through our school years, played baseball together in high school and worked together at the Peoples Bank in Nelsonville. Jim was never lost for a story, be it funny or an experience. RIP buddy will see you again someday
Courtney Haning
Friend
July 16, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with the whole family
Jim & Teresa Runyon
July 16, 2020
RIP Jim. Condolences to the family.
Walt Crihfield
Friend
July 16, 2020
Prayers and condolences go out to the family.
Debby Taylor
July 16, 2020
RIP my sweet friend!
Doris Hewlett-Davidson
Friend
July 16, 2020
Jim was a good neighbor to my parents. Both of my parents liked him which says a lot about how he was.
Andy Brooker
July 16, 2020
Jim and I became friends on Facebook. He told some wonderful, some hilarious and some gut wrenching stories. He will be missed, which means he will be remembered. We can't ask for much more.
Curt Robinette
Friend
July 16, 2020
RIP...Sorry for the loss..Prayers sent..Amen..

Rick Jones
July 15, 2020
Nate and I are so saddened about Jim's passing. Whenever he was with us he spoke of his "girls" as they were growing up and some of the stories! As the granddaughters arrived he just beamed! We will always remember his sense of humor, his stories and his kindness and love of nature! He always posted the best photos of a peaceful scene. We will miss him as I know you will.
Nate & Linda Brautgwaute
Family
July 15, 2020
We were very sorry to learn of Jims passing. He was a really nice man. We remember him from back in the day when our daughters played basketball , his for Nelsonville and ours for Logan. We are grateful for Jims service to our country and community. May peace be with you.
Sincerely,
Cullen and a Kellie Rutter
Kellie Rutter
