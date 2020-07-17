BAINBRIDGE - James A. Hall, 69, of Bainbridge, formerly of Nelsonville, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020, at Doctors West Hospital in Columbus. He was born July 13, 1950 in Marietta, Ohio, son of the late Leroy and Ann B. McKibben Hall.
He retired from the Citizens Bank in Nelsonville and was a Vietnam War Marine Veteran. When Jim lived in Nelsonville, he was active in many civic and community organizations.
He is survived by his daughters, Amanda (Kevin) Bellew of Pickerington, and Keri (Joe) Higgins of Nelsonville; grandchildren, Harper Bellew, Mikaela Higgins and Jordyn Higgins; sisters, Phyllis Maurer of Nelsonville and Sandy (Bob) Williams of Cincinnati; several nieces and nephews and his beloved dog, Ollie and his cats.
In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Bob Maurer.
Friends may call at the Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville, on Monday, July 20, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. Due to the current Coronavirus pandemic, we kindly ask you to wear a face mask while attending visitation. Private services will be held Tuesday, with Pastor Mike Thomas officiating. Interment will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville, with military services being conducted by the Athens County Combined Color Guard Unit.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of James A. Hall to the Athens County Dog Shelter, P.O. Box 114, Chauncey, Ohio 45719, the Nelsonville Food Cupboard, 421 Chestnut St., Nelsonville, Ohio 45764 or to the charity of your choice
.
