Nate and I are so saddened about Jim's passing. Whenever he was with us he spoke of his "girls" as they were growing up and some of the stories! As the granddaughters arrived he just beamed! We will always remember his sense of humor, his stories and his kindness and love of nature! He always posted the best photos of a peaceful scene. We will miss him as I know you will.

Nate & Linda Brautgwaute

Family