James Knight

NELSONVILLE - James G. Knight, 96, passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. He was born July 20, 1924 in Logan, OH to the late James and Ethel Knight.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Shirley K. Gunyou of Minnesota.
James is survived by his loving wife of 73 years, Clara Belle; daughter, Christine (Glen) Tharp; granddaughters, Kate (Brendan Murphy) Tharp of California and Anna (Kevin) Carwile of North Carolina; great-grandchildren, Judah and Xyla Murphy; and many other relatives and friends.
James was a WWII veteran for the US Army. He was very active in the community being apart of the VFW Am. Legion Elks, the Athens Library Board, Masonic Bodies in Nelsonville serving as Presiding Officer and many other organizations. He was a bright presence and could light any room that he walked. He will be deeply missed.
Entrusted arrangements made by Schoediner Grove City Chapel. A graveside service will be held on Friday, Oct. 16 at 3 p.m. at Greenlawn Cemetery Nelsonville, 15550 Elm Rock Road, Nelsonville, OH 45764. Please send condolences or share a special memory with James's family. The family requests wearing a mask and observing social distancing.



Published in The Athens Messenger from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
