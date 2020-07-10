PARKERSBURG - James L. Perkins Sr. of Parkersburg, passed away peacefully at Camden Clark Medical Center in the company of his family.

He was born in Parkersburg on Nov. 26, 1946 to Woodrow D. Perkins and Mary Jane Birchfield Perkins.

He graduated from Carthage Troy High School in 1964. He followed in the path of his Dad and retired as a pipefitter from local union #565 in which he was a 52 year dues paying member.

His life was spent in the development of the youth of our community as a leader in the Boy Scouts of America. He was a Cub Master of Pack 52 in Coolville Ohio and a Scout Master of Troop 19 in Little Hocking, Ohio. Both were in Kootaga Area Council where he also served on Staff for numerous training courses and also served as Council Commissioner for 13 + years.

He was a recipient of the Silver Beaver Award for his many years of dedicated service.

As he got older, he became a member of Parkersburg Elks Lodge #198, where he served as the Youth Activities Chairman and grew that program from awarding $25 savings bonds to $3,000 cash awards to the top students of our community. He held several offices including President in 1993, and as Secretary for the past several years.

He was recognized as Officer of the Year by his lodge and the Northern District of the West Virginia Elks Association, which he was a Life Member.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his estranged wife, Paula Perkins; brother, Bill Perkins; sister-in-law, Glenna Perkins; brother-law, Willie Waggoner; two nephews, Bill and Tom Waggoner.

He is survived by his children, James L. "Jay" Perkins Jr. of Parkersburg, Julie Rector (Rob) of Vienna, Amanda Kelsey (Gabe) of Parkersburg; his sisters, Susan Waggoner and Sharon Burdette, both of Parkersburg; brothers, Danny Perkins (Karen) of Virginia Beach, VA and Steve Perkins (Ginny) of Little Hocking, OH; grandchildren, Emily Biles, Sadie Nelson and Harley Kelsey; several nieces and nephews; his rescue dog and best friend Sarge; and his extensive Elks Family.

Elks Funeral service will be Saturday July 11, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home,1934 Dupont Rd. Parkersburg. Burial will be in the Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to service.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Parkersburg Elk Lodge #198 Youth Programs.







