GLOUSTER - James R. Murphy, 66, of Glouster, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019, at his residence.

Born April 1, 1953 in Hydra, Kentucky, he was the son of the late James A. and Dorothy Mae McDonald Murphy. He began working at Ohio University and later worked at AEP Meigs Mine #31 until they closed. He retired from Buckingham Coal Company, Perry County.

He attended Hooper Ridge Church of Christ. James enjoyed listening to and playing music on his guitar and banjo. He played with he Murphy Family Band and the Running Kind Band. He enjoyed mowing grass, playing baseball and softball, and was an avid fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes and Trimble Tomcat Football.

He is survived by his wife, Deborah Ann Hooper Murphy of Glouster; two daughters, Tanya Brooks of Jacksonville and Tabatha (Chris) Huddy of Glouster; grandchildren, Tanaya, Joshua, Dakota, and Jonathan Smathers, Sabrina and Dillon Brooks, and Abby and Coby Huddy; great-grandchildren, Aria and Amelia Russell; a sister, Naketa Martin of McConnelsville; a brother, Dusty (Elaine) Murphy of Glouster; and a sister-in-law, Becky Murphy.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Brent and Randle Murphy.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Bishopville Church of Christ, with Elijah Brooks officiating. Interment will be in the East Branch Cemetery, Morgan County. Friends may call at the church on Wednesday from noon until the time of service.

Arrangements are by the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. A comforting message may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com. Published in The Athens Messenger on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary