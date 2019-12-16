|
GUYSVILLE - James Delmar Niggemeyer, 70, of Guysville, died Saturday morning, Dec. 14, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus. Born Jan. 7, 1949 in Athens, he was the son of the late Delmar Leo Niggemeyer and Helen Shust Niggemeyer.
Jim was a 1967 graduate of Shade High School. He retired after 33 years from the U.S. Postal Service where he was a mail carrier at The Plains Post Office. He was a member of St. Johns Catholic Church, Shade Community Center, Athens Elks 973 BPOE, Glouster Moose 1197 LOOM, and the Jacksonville Eagles 1034 FOE. He was a lifetime member of The Plains Post 7174, K.T. Crossen Post 21 American Legion, and AMVETS Post 76. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam War.
Jim is survived by his loving companion of 30 years, Ladonna Wiblin of Jacksonville; a daughter, Jenny Perry of Guysville; a son- and daughter-in-law, James Douglas & Betsy Niggemeyer of Powell; a step-daughter, Shawna (Jesse) Roberts of Murray City; a step son, Ron (Becky) Wiblin of Jacksonville; five grandchildren, Cody Meeks, Dylan and Clayton Perry, Jacob (Mallory) Niggemeyer and Stephanie Niggemeyer; step-grandchildren, Tyler & Kylee Roberts and Abbey Wiblin.
Besides his parents he is preceded in death by an infant sister, Charlotte Niggemeyer; and a brother, David Niggemeyer.
Graveside service will be held Thursday 11 a.m. at St. Johns Cemetery, Guysville with Father Mark Moore officiating. No calling hours will be observed. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Dec. 17, 2019