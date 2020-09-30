1/
James Pickett Sr.
NELSONVILLE - James "Jim" L. Pickett Sr., 78, of Nelsonville, went to meet the Lord Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 at his residence.
Born Jan. 24, 1942 in Kimberly, Ohio, he was the son of the late Frank Edward and Ruth Annabelle (Wood) Pickett Sr.
Jim retired from Selkirk Metalbestos after giving 35 years of service. He was a member of the Faith Tabernacle Church in Nelsonville as well as a member of the Senior Citizens of Logan. Jim enjoyed yardwork, projects, hauling vehicles, playing pool, reading the bible, and most of all spending time with family.
Jim is survived by his loving wife, Dorothy M. Pickett; one son, James L. (Cheryl) Pickett Jr. of Nelsonville; one daughter, Sharyn (Paul) Bateman of Nelsonville; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Cindy Kaye Johnson of Nelsonville.
Besides his parents, Jim was preceded in death by two sisters, Ruth Helen Teal and Donna Gene Bruce; and two brothers, Frank E. Pickett Jr. and Ray A. Pickett Sr.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 at Roberts Funeral Home in Logan with Reverend King Kelly and Reverend Tim Kelly officiating.
Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery in Nelsonville.
Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 at the funeral home as well as Friday from noon until time of service.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations may be made in Jim's memory to Faith Tabernacle Church, c/o Roberts Funeral Home, 60 West Hunter Street, Logan, Ohio 43138.
For the continued health of our community masks and social distancing are encouraged.
Letters of condolence may be left at robertsfuneralhomelogan.com



Published in The Athens Messenger from Sep. 30 to Oct. 2, 2020.
