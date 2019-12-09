Home

James Ragland Obituary
JACKSON - James Elding Ragland of Chillicothe, formerly of Jackson, died at the age of 68 on Thursday, Dec, 5, 2019 at Fairfield Medical Center in Lancaster, Ohio.
He was born in Chillicothe, Ohio on Dec. 7, 1950 to the late Edward and Mary (Lee) Ragland. Jim was a long-time resident of Jackson, Ohio and was a well-known concrete contractor and businessman.
Jim is survived by his wife of 47 years, Linda (Davis) and son Jason (Stephanie). He leaves grandchildren, Kayla (Robert) Kincaid, Tyler Ragland, Haley and Bryce Webb and Casey Slocomb. He is also survived by great-grandchildren, Malachi Meece, Raelyn Ragland and Berkley Webb. He was also anxiously anticipating the birth of Liam Kincaid. Also surviving are brothers, Jeff (Phyllis) Ragland, Bob Gatliff and a sister, Jill Ragland, aunt, Jane Ragland as well as numerous nieces and nephews whom he loved and enjoyed. He is predeceased by daughter, Angela, brothers, John (Linda) and Joey Ragland, sisters Catherine Ragland, Janet Swain, and Judy (Joe) Alderman.
Friends and family may call at the Mayhew-Brown Funeral Home in Jackson, Ohio on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. following visitation.
In lieu of flowers, the family is suggesting donations be made to the Watchtower Society of Jehovah's Witnesses at http://www.jw.org, hospice, the , or to GoFundMe.gf.me/u/w453kd to donate to a friend of Jim's who is dealing with serious health issues.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Mayhew-Brown Funeral Home.
Condolences may be sent to: http://www.mayhew-brownfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Dec. 11, 2019
