BOURBONNAIS, ILL - James "Jim" Vernon Shaw, 81, of Bourbonnais, Ill., went home to heaven Feb. 27, 2019, with his wife of 57 years, Joy Selby Shaw, by his side. He was born June 15, 1937, in Athens, Ohio.

He graduated from Athens High School in 1955, and served four years in the United States Army and National Guard. He was married in 1961, and he and Joy moved to Illinois where he graduated from Olivet Nazarene University in 1971.

He owned his own printing businesses, the Momence Progress Reporter and J&J Printing, for more than 60 years. He served as a printer with Guidelines International Ministries in southern California for four years.

He is survived by four children, Jodi (Rick) Benware of Wheaton, Ill., Judi Shaw of Bourbonnais, Jason Shaw (Amanda) of South Lake Tahoe, Calif., and James Justin (Laura) Shaw of Fairview, N.C.; 15 grandchildren and three great-grandsons; two sisters, Judy Radford and Peggy Storts, and a brother, Dick (Sandy) Shaw, all of the Athens area.

He was preceded in death by his dad and mom, Vernon and Billie Shaw; a sister, Shirley Bean; and brother-in-law, Larry Radford.

Jim served as an elder and door greeter at River Valley Christian Fellowship for more than 10 years. A Celebration of Life service will be held March 23, 2019, at River Valley Christian Fellowship, 800 N 2000E Road, Bourbonnais, IL. The service will be officiated by the Rev. Derick Miller.

Jim loved the Lord, his wife and family, his church and friends, his work, and his little dog, Tiki. He will be sadly missed. Published in The Athens Messenger on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary