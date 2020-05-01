James Terrell
NEW MARSHFIELD - James L. Terrell, 55, New Marshfield, passed away at his residence Sunday, April 26, 2020. He was born Aug. 24, 1964, in Akron, Ohio the son of the late Norman and Mildred Barrett Terrell. He was a truck driver for Forward Air.
James was survived by his wife, Cindy Dicken Terrell; step-children, Mandi (David) Bowles and Shane (Salena) Russell all of New Marshfield; seven grandchildren; sisters, Kathie (Ronnie) Girther and Narsa (Sam) Terzopplous; fur kids, Rocky and Lily.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by brothers, Darrell and Bob Moodispauge; sisters, Darlene Searles and Virginia Laudermitt.
At his request he will be cremated and a gathering will be held at a later date. Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You may sign his register book at http://www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Athens Messenger from May 1 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home
5258 Washington Road
Albany, OH 45710
