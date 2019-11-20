|
GLOUSTER - James "Rob" Thompson, 58, of Glouster, passed away Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital, Athens.
Born April 13, 1961 in Nelsonville, he was the son of the late Alfred and Violet Nicholson Thompson. He was a former member of the Glouster Eagles and enjoyed spending time at Sikorski's Home Plate.
He is survived by two daughters, Amber (Brian Sedwick) Eblin of The Plains and Patricia Eblin of Athens; a granddaughter, Kenzie Shreves; a brother, Dave Thompson of Trimble; two sisters, Mary Thompson of Glouster and Shirley Thompson of Columbus; his girlfriend, Charlene Bolin of Nelsonville; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Bill and Alfred Thompson, and two sisters, Katherine Russell and Vivian Springer.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at 5 p.m. at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville, with Rick Seiter officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 4 p.m. until the time of service. Contributions can be made to the funeral home to assist with expenses.
A comforting message may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Nov. 21, 2019