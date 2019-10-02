Home

More Obituaries for James Holland
James W. Holland Jr.

James W. Holland Jr. Obituary
NELSONVILLE - James W. Holland Jr., 68, of Nelsonville, passed away Sept. 28, 2019, at Hickory Creek, The Plains.
James was born June 28, 1951 in Nelsonville to James W. Holland Sr. and Phyllis (Pickett) Holland. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran; was a member of the Amvets Post #76; and played in a band called Idll Country.
Surviving are his children, Jeff Holland, Jeremy (Melissa) Holland and Amy (Brian) Wetzel; grandchildren, Jacob, Paul and Nathan Holland, and Benjamin and Anna Wetzel; a sister, Dea (Dow) Smith; and a niece, Kelsie Smith.
James was preceded in death by his parents.
Graveside service will be announced at a later date. Burial will be New Marshfield Cemetery, New Marshfield. Military service will be held at the cemetery.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Oct. 3, 2019
