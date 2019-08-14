|
McARTHUR - James E. White, 80, of McArthur, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019 at his residence.
He was born April 24, 1939 in Point Pleasant, West Virginia, son of the late Bryant and Rachel Morrow White. Jim was married to Rebecca Walton White, who survives.
He retired from Owens Corning in Newark and was a United States Army Veteran. He owned and operated J&J Mower Sales and Repair in Hamden and was a member of Truth Church in Hamden.
Jim is survived by his children, Terry (Freda) White of Newark, Cheryl (Stan) Sikorski of Grove City, James E. White Jr., of Lancaster; Tim (Tina) White of Buckeye Lake and Jamie (Adam) Jones of McArthur; fourteen grandchildren; thirty-three great grandchildren; brother, David White of Raleigh, North Carolina; sisters, Linda (Glenn) Hutt and Carolyn Sands both of Phoenix, Arizona and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert and Charles White and sister, Nancy White.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 19, 2019 in the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur, with Pastor Jim Eberts officiating. Interment will be in Elk Cemetery, McArthur, with military graveside services being conducted by the McArthur VFW Post #5299. Friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday, from 2-5 p.m.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of James E. White to the , Finance Department, 30 East 33rd St., New York, New York 10016.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Aug. 15, 2019