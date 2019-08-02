|
ATHENS - James "Jim" C. Widdoes, 87, of Lake Worth, Florida passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Jim was born June 16, 1932 in Massillon, Ohio to the late Viola (Peden) and Carroll Widdoes.
He is survived by a son, Michael W. Widdoes; daughter, Carole Dowling; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara W. Widdoes, and son, David Widdoes.
Jim was a Korean War Veteran and graduated from Athens High School in 1951, where he starred in football and basketball. Jim and his father-in-law Ott Wagner owned and operated Jim 'N Otts Restaurant on West Union.
A gathering of friends and family for Jim was held Saturday, Aug. 3 from 3:30-4 p.m. at Dorsey-E. Earl Smith Memory Gardens Funeral Home, 3041 Kirk Road, Lake Worth, Florida. A funeral service followed at 4 p.m. at the funeral home. A committal service was held Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 at 4:45 p.m. at Lake Worth Memory Gardens, 3041 Kirk Road, Lake Worth, Florida.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Aug. 4, 2019