Jane Bing
1950 - 2020
ATHENS - Mildred Jane Bing, 70, of Athens, died early Wednesday morning, June 24, 2020 at her home.
Born April 23, 1950 in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Ralph D. Leonard and Anna Estell Babbs Lenard Rankins.
A graduate of Lincoln Park High School (Michigan), she was a homemaker in the family home. Her greatest pleasure in life was being a mother and hanging out with her family and friends. She was a 50+ year resident of the Athens area.
Jane is survived by two daughters; Cheryl Hoffman; and her companion, Leo Phillips; and Shelly (Jesse) Robinson, both of Athens; three sons, Gordon S. (Ruthie McKay) Bing of Millfield, Curtis L. Bing of Millfield and Robert Wheeler of Athens; 15 grandchildren, Zachary Hoffman, Raven Bing, Christina Wheeler, Emma Wheeler, Micah Wheeler, Andrew Wheeler, Scotty Bing, Hannah Older, Jake Older, Brody Patterson, Elijah Robinson, Ella Wheeler, Christian Teal, Caden Rutter and Landon Bing; two great-grandchildren, Brilea and Brixlin Hoffman; three brothers, Ralph (Darlene) Lenard of Texas, Curtis (Dawn) Lenard of Oregon and Keith (Amy) Lenard of Michigan; she is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents she is preceded in death by an infant son, Rex Allen Bing; two brothers, Edward and Richard Lenard. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a family gathering and memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens.



Published in The Athens Messenger from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jagers and Sons Funeral Home
24 Morris Ave.
Athens, OH 45701
740-593-3567
