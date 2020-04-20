|
ATHENS - Jane Millis (Hamilton) Nowicki, 89, passed away on April 12, 2020 at Manor Care Assisted Nursing in Hemet, CA. Jane was born on July 6, 1930, in Columbus, Ohio to the late Dr. Lester A. Hamilton, M.D., and Helen B. (Hershey) Hamilton of Athens, Ohio.
Jane graduated from Athens High School in 1948 and from Ohio University in 1952, where she was a member of Pi Beta Phi Sorority. Before her marriage to Wallace L. Nowicki on August 25, 1956, she was a stewardess for American Airlines and was a member of the Kiwi Club (former AA stewardesses) for over 60 years.
She lived in Walnut Creek, CA, for 45 years, before moving to Menifee, in southern CA in 2009, to be nearer her son and family. She is a former member of the San Ramon Genealogical Society, Contra Costa Genealogical Society, DAR and Pleasant Hill Seniors, and was a volunteer at the Walnut Creek Library. Genealogy research occupied her time for many years.
Jane is survived by her son, Matt (Bobbie) Nowicki, of Lake Elsinore, CA; three grandchildren, Matthew, Melinda and Jacob; and brother, George P. "Mike" Hamilton of Bowling Green, OH.
Jane was preceded in death by her husband in 1974; parents; and one brother, David W. Hamilton, Gilbert, SC.
Burial will be in Alexander Cemetery, Athens, OH. Jagers & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Due to the current environment surrounding the coronavirus, no visitation or services will be held. Those wishing to make a memorial contribution to celebrate Jane's life should consider donating to a . Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online guest book at wwww.jagersfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Apr. 21, 2020