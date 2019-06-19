Home

POWERED BY

Services
Birchfield Funeral Home
212 Main St
Rutland, OH 45775
(740) 742-2333
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Birchfield Funeral Home
212 Main St
Rutland, OH 45775
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Birchfield Funeral Home
212 Main St.
Rutland, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Morris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet E. Morris

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Janet E. Morris Obituary
RUTLAND - Janet E. Morris, 89, of Rutland, went to be with her Lord, Monday, June 17, 2019, at Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis.
She was born April 25, 1930 at Gallipolis to the late Weber C. and Susan Longstreth Theobald. Janet was a homemaker for her three sons, worked as a Juvenile Officer for Meigs County Juvenile Court, and was a member of the Rutland United Methodist Church and Star Hall Grange.
She is survived by three sons, James (Clair Popour) Morris, Major (Ret), USAF, Mark (Lisa) Morris, Colonel (Ret), USAF, and John (Josie) Morris, Colonel (Ret) USAF; grandchildren, Lt. Col. Brad (Amanda) Morris, Greg Morris, Jared (Suzanna) Kohlmann, Michelle S. Morris, Sarah J. Morris, Steve (Kathryn) Kretler, Laura (Rue) Flores, Jean (Fred) Carlson, and Mellissa (Don) Erkkila; great-grandchildren Sydney and London Morris, Kiera and Xander Kohlmann, Lauren, Addy, PJ, Lila, Peydon, and Maggie Flores, Matthew and Andrea Kretler, Sydney, Mary Sue, Smantha and Wyatt Carlson, Tyler and Bruno Erkkila.
Janet was preceded by her parents; her husband, Carl E. Morris; and brother James Theobald.
Services are Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Birchfield Funeral Home, Rutland, with Pastor Brenda Barnhart officiating. Burial will follow at Miles Cemetery, Rutland. Family will receive friends Friday, June 21, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be given to Star Hall Grange or Rutland United Methodist Church.
Online condolences at birchfieldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now