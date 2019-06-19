RUTLAND - Janet E. Morris, 89, of Rutland, went to be with her Lord, Monday, June 17, 2019, at Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis.

She was born April 25, 1930 at Gallipolis to the late Weber C. and Susan Longstreth Theobald. Janet was a homemaker for her three sons, worked as a Juvenile Officer for Meigs County Juvenile Court, and was a member of the Rutland United Methodist Church and Star Hall Grange.

She is survived by three sons, James (Clair Popour) Morris, Major (Ret), USAF, Mark (Lisa) Morris, Colonel (Ret), USAF, and John (Josie) Morris, Colonel (Ret) USAF; grandchildren, Lt. Col. Brad (Amanda) Morris, Greg Morris, Jared (Suzanna) Kohlmann, Michelle S. Morris, Sarah J. Morris, Steve (Kathryn) Kretler, Laura (Rue) Flores, Jean (Fred) Carlson, and Mellissa (Don) Erkkila; great-grandchildren Sydney and London Morris, Kiera and Xander Kohlmann, Lauren, Addy, PJ, Lila, Peydon, and Maggie Flores, Matthew and Andrea Kretler, Sydney, Mary Sue, Smantha and Wyatt Carlson, Tyler and Bruno Erkkila.

Janet was preceded by her parents; her husband, Carl E. Morris; and brother James Theobald.

Services are Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Birchfield Funeral Home, Rutland, with Pastor Brenda Barnhart officiating. Burial will follow at Miles Cemetery, Rutland. Family will receive friends Friday, June 21, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be given to Star Hall Grange or Rutland United Methodist Church.

Online condolences at birchfieldfuneralhome.com. Published in The Athens Messenger on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary