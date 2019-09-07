Home

Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home - McArthur
201 West High Street
McArthur, OH 45651
(740) 596-5222
Janet Harris
McARTHUR - Janet Harris, 83, of McArthur, passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at her residence.
She was born July 10, 1936 in McArthur, daughter of the late Raymond and Anna Lou Edwards Taylor.
She retired from the Vinton County Ohio State University Extension Office as the Program Coordinator and was formerly involved with the . Janet was a member of Pleasant Valley Trinity Church in Londonderry and was a longtime member of the McArthur United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her son, Doug (Lori) Harris of Fort Myers, Florida, and grandchildren, Jessica Hillman, Mary Margaret Harris, Brigid Harris and Ian Book.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her former husband, Hugh "Ron" Harris; a daughter, Lori Harris Hillman; and siblings, Eleanor McDaniel and Max Taylor.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 at noon in the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur, with Rev. Jim Taylor officiating. Interment will be in Elk Cemetery, McArthur. Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday, one hour prior to the services.
Please sign her online guestbook at www.cardaras.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Sept. 8, 2019
