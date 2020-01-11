|
LANCASTER - Janet Arlene Saxton Howerth, 79, of New Lexington, Ohio died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 at Carriage Court of Lancaster.
Born May 29, 1940 in Redfield, Ohio to the late Clifford and Mary Ellen Jones Saxton, she was raised by her aunt and uncle Charles A. and Laura B. Saxton Lehman.
Janet retired as an educational aide from the New Lexington City Schools where she loved helping children learn to read. An avid reader herself, she volunteered countless hours in the Amanda-Clearcreek Primary book room. She was a member of the Covenant Community Church in New Lexington and former member of the Rebekah Lodge in New Lexington. She enjoyed crafting, playing cards, yard work, feeding and watching her hummingbirds, caring for her dogs and supporting her children and grandchildren in their various activities
She is survived by her children Charles (Cindy) Howerth, of Athens, and Jackie (Greg) Forquer, of Amanda, grandchildren Elizabeth Howerth, of Indianapolis, and Christopher Howerth, of Columbus, and half siblings Terry Mace, Sheri Whiteman, Judy Mace and David Mace.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John (Jack) Howerth and half siblings Charles Mace and Pam Bailey.
Calling hours will be held from 4-7p.m. on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 and from 10-11 a.m. on Tuesday at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill St., New Lexington, Ohio.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at the funeral home with Pastor Sanford Short officiating. Burial will follow in New Lexington Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the Alzheimer's Alliance of Perry County P.O. Box 12, New Lexington, OH 43764-0724 or Heartland Hospice 116 Morris Road, Suite B, Circleville, OH 43113.
Obituary and online register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Jan. 12, 2020