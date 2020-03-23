|
ATHENS - A memorial service for Janet Izard, 78, of Athens, will be held July 18 at 10 a.m. in First Presbyterian Church in Athens. The service has been postponed from an earlier date and time. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Friends of Kennedy Museum, 100 Ridges Cir, Athens OH 45701. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Janet passed away Jan. 25, 2020.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Mar. 24, 2020