Jagers and Sons Funeral Home - Athens
24 Morris Ave.
Athens, OH 45701
740-593-3567
Janet Izard
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church in Athens
Janet Izard Obituary
ATHENS - A memorial service for Janet Izard, 78, of Athens, will be held July 18 at 10 a.m. in First Presbyterian Church in Athens. The service has been postponed from an earlier date and time. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Friends of Kennedy Museum, 100 Ridges Cir, Athens OH 45701. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Janet passed away Jan. 25, 2020.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Mar. 24, 2020
