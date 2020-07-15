1/
Janet Izard
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ATHENS - A small memorial service for family and friends of Janet Izard, 78 of Athens, will be held July 18 at 11 a.m. in First Presbyterian Church in Athens. A Celebration of Janet's life will be held at a later date. The service has been postponed from an earlier date and time. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Friends of Kennedy Museum, 100 Ridges Cir, Athens OH 45701. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Janet passed away Jan. 25, 2020.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Athens Messenger from Jul. 15 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Memorial service
10:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church in Athens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jagers and Sons Funeral Home
24 Morris Ave.
Athens, OH 45701
740-593-3567
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jagers and Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved