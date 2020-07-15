ATHENS - A small memorial service for family and friends of Janet Izard, 78 of Athens, will be held July 18 at 11 a.m. in First Presbyterian Church in Athens. A Celebration of Janet's life will be held at a later date. The service has been postponed from an earlier date and time. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Friends of Kennedy Museum, 100 Ridges Cir, Athens OH 45701. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com
. Janet passed away Jan. 25, 2020.