Janet McCumber
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
Greenlawn Cemetery
Nelsonville, IL
More Obituaries for Janet McCumber
Janet McCumber

Janet McCumber Obituary
Janet R. McCumber, 81, of Nelsonville, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 at Hickory Creek of Athens. She was born Oct. 18, 1938 in Coalton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Sidney and Blanche Hamilton Humphreys. She was married to James A. "Jim" McCumber, for 60 years, who survives.
She was retired from Ohio University as the secretary for The Director of the School of Art after 33 years of service. She was a member of Nelsonville United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir, and attended Wills Chapel in Wellston. She loved life and her family, and is greatly loved and will be sadly missed.
Along with her husband, Janet is survived by her son, James (Cathy) McCumber II of Guysville; grandchildren, Jason A. (Julianne) McCumber of Brooklyn, NY and Justin D. (Amanda) McCumber of Guysville; great-grandchildren, Azura, Octavian, Zelina, Ysolda, Aloine, and one on the way; many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers-and-sisters-in law, Bob (Louise), Bill (Mag) and Jim (Wanda) Humphreys; sister-and-brother-in law, Betty (Jack) Milliken.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at Greenlawn Cemetery, New Addition, Nelsonville. Rev. Monte McCune officiating. Arrangements by Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville.
Donations in memory of Janet R. McCumber may be made to Ohio Health Hospice, 444 W. Union St., Suite C, Athens, Ohio 45701.
Please sign her online guestbook at www.cardaras.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Feb. 13, 2020
