CHAUNCEY - Janet Faye Williams, 86, of Chauncey, died Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Riverside Methodist Hospital.

Born April 21, 1933 in Athens County, she was the daughter of the late George and Edith McNutt Tedrow.

She was a former waitress for Woolworth's and was a Home Health Aid.

She is survived by her husband, Ronald; two children, Rodney Guess and Diana Wharton; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a great-great grandchild on the way; and a brother, Jim (Donna) Tedrow.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two husbands, Robert Guess and Wayne Fox; a daughter, Joyce Barlow; two grandsons, Charles Ray Bailey and Corbin Mathias.

Services will be Monday at 1 p.m. at Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home, with Chuck Fletcher officiating. Burial will be in New Marshfield Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home Monday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.

