ATHENS - Janice Sue Allman, 78, of Beverly Hills, FL, formerly of Athens died Monday, March 16, 2020 at Port Royal, SC. Born March 15, 1942 in Athens County, she was the daughter of the late John T. and Charlotte C. Mayles Smathers.
She attended Chauncey-Dover High School and was a nurse's aide at several area nursing home facilities.
Janice is survived by her husband, Clovis Allman; a daughter, Annette (Jeff) Ziegler of The Plains; two sons, Anthony Gabriel of Jackson and Tom (Leigh Ann) Gabriel of The Plains; six grandchildren, Anthony J. (Ashley Simpkins) Gabriel, Jason E. (Heather) Gabriel, Jessica (Jason) Allen, Jennifer (Jason) Wickman, Danielle Hartley and Robert Gabriel; eleven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Judy Bail of Athens and Sherry Thompson of Nelsonville; and a brother, Joe (Tese) Smathers of Millfield; several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents she is preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Susie Gabriel; great-grandchild, Anderson Gabriel; and sister, Jonetta Holdcroft. A graveside service will be held Friday at 1 p.m. at Hilltop Cemetery, Millfield. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuenralhome.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Mar. 24, 2020