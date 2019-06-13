PICKERINGTON - Jared passed away June 12, 2019 at the age of 41 after a 22-month struggle with brain cancer.

He leaves behind his wife of 11 years, Jennifer, and their two children, Madeleine and Eleanor.

He is survived by his parents: Valor Cary of Oberlin, Ohio, and Daniel Vorkavich of Elyria, Ohio; as well as aunts, uncles and cousins. He is also survived by many dear friends that were like family to him.

Jared had a gift for creating community and helping others. He was generous with both time and money. He will be so deeply missed by so many.

Jared was a multi-talented designer, developer and leader in the interactive design community. He graduated in 2001 with a BS in Communications from Ohio University, followed by tenures as Adjunct Instructor and Communications Manager for the University.

In April 2006, he founded RAVE, his own independent film and visual effects company, then joined GSW Advertising in 2009 and quickly rose to the position of VP, Technology Director. In 2013, he enrolled at Kent State University to pursue his Master of Science in Information Technology and Knowledge Management. That same year he was instrumental in the foundation of the GSW User Experience team, helping to establish UX principles and practices within the agency. In 2015, he joined Nationwide Insurance as Lead UX and UI Designer, where he led the mobile app team.

Throughout it all, Jared was a guide and inspiration to others in the areas of User Experience, Information Architecture, and Interactive Design. He was a leading member of IxDA Columbus, hosting breakfast events and other learning opportunities. He was also an advocate for gender diversity in the field of technology - teaching classes to help more women start their careers as developers.

But Jared will be best remembered for the impact he had on the lives of his colleagues and coworkers. Everyone who worked with Jared was amazed at his breadth of knowledge, his quickness of mind, and his passion and dedication to solving real-world design problems.

Jared was a longtime member of Central Avenue UMC in Athens. During his time at Central, Jared was the architect and leader of the media ministry, heading up the worship planning team as well as designing graphics, shooting video, and running audio. Jared set up Central's podcast ministry (and tape ministry before that!). He recruited and trained over two dozen volunteers and encouraged countless people in their calling. And in his spare time, he led small groups, taught a photography group, helped lead 48-hour film projects, and helped organize mission trips to Honduras.

After moving to central Ohio, he continued to serve in congregations throughout the Columbus area, especially in ministries looking to build community with the poor. In his last major volunteer project before being diagnosed with brain cancer, Jared helped plan a week of service with 12 organizations and 32 different projects for Central City UMC in Grandview, Ohio.

Friends may visit Sunday, June 16 from 2-6 p.m. at Peace United Methodist Church, 235 Diley Road, Pickerington, Ohio, where a funeral service will be held Monday, June 17 at 11 a.m. There will be an hour of visitation prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to organizations that Jared passionately supported: RAICES, CRIS Ohio, or Compassion International.

