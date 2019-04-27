|
|
NELSONVILLE - Jason Allen Simms, 44, of Nelsonville, passed away presumed April 20, 2019, at 490 Fairview St., Nelsonville.
Jason was born Dec. 3, 1974 in Athens to George Simms and Bonnie Mace .
Surviving are his father and step-mother, George (Tina) Simms of Nelsonville; mother Bonnie Mace; brother Gregory Simms; and several aunts and uncles.
Jason was preceded in death by his grandparents, Joseph and Mary Simms and Pearl and Tucker Mace.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville, with Rev. Tim Kelly officiating.
Calling hours will be observed Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. to time of service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the funeral home to help with expenses.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Apr. 28, 2019