Home

POWERED BY

Services
Warren-Brown Funeral Home
80 East Washington Street
Nelsonville, OH 45764
(740) 753-1375
Resources
More Obituaries for Jason Shaffer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jason Andrew Shaffer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jason Andrew Shaffer Obituary
CHAUNCEY - Jason Andrew Shaffer, 31, of Chauncey, passed away Nov. 7, 2019, at his residence in Chauncey.
Jason was born Aug. 1, 1988 in Cleveland to Donald Shaffer Sr. and Betty Day. He graduated from Athens High School and loved hunting, fishing and riding his Harley.
Surviving are his wife, Courtney Estep; sons, Jason Shaffer Jr, Harley and Hunter Shaffer; a step-son, Caden Zimmerman; a father, Donald Shaffer Sr.; brothers, Donnie Shaffer and James Shaffer (Kayla Estep); a sister, Karen Shaffer (Dwight Edwards); nephews, Kameron Shaffer, Joshua Shaffer, Braylen Shaffer and Isaiah Dalton; nieces, Hanna Shaffer, Cheyann Shaffer, Gracelynn Shaffer and Sofia Dalton; other family and friends, Clyde Mohler, Candee, and Laura and James Bolin; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Lisa Hart and William Estep; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Jason was preceded in death by his mother; a brother, Richard Shaffer; and his grandparents, including Thelma Shaffer.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville. Burial will be in Hilltop Cemetery, Millfield.
Calling hours will be observed Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the funeral home.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jason's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Warren-Brown Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -