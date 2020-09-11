1/
Jason Limo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jason's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GLOUSTER - Jason K. Limo, 47, of Glouster, passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020 at his residence. He was born July 1, 1973 in Athens. He was owner and operator of DiCapo Pizza in Nelsonville. Jason enjoyed playing guitar, drums, building and working on computers, and reading. 
He is survived by his parents, Larry and Sue Robison Limo of Glouster; a sister, Cinda (Brian Wessels) Limo of Lancaster; a nephew, Jacob Holland; paternal grandmother, Betty Limo of Glouster; ex-wife, Rose Limo of Athens; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Turk Limo; and maternal grandparents, Genevieve and George Robison.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville with Pastor Don Paige officiating. Interment will be in the Maplewood Cemetery, Glouster. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Contributions can be made to the Humane Society, PO Box 114, Chauncey, Ohio 45719. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Athens Messenger from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved