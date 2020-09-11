Jason Limo

GLOUSTER - Jason K. Limo, 47, of Glouster, passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020 at his residence. He was born July 1, 1973 in Athens. He was owner and operator of DiCapo Pizza in Nelsonville. Jason enjoyed playing guitar, drums, building and working on computers, and reading.
He is survived by his parents, Larry and Sue Robison Limo of Glouster; a sister, Cinda (Brian Wessels) Limo of Lancaster; a nephew, Jacob Holland; paternal grandmother, Betty Limo of Glouster; ex-wife, Rose Limo of Athens; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Turk Limo; and maternal grandparents, Genevieve and George Robison.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville with Pastor Don Paige officiating. Interment will be in the Maplewood Cemetery, Glouster. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Contributions can be made to the Humane Society, PO Box 114, Chauncey, Ohio 45719. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com
