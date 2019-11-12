|
SHADE - Jayde L. Jordan, 40, of Shade, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at her residence.
Born Dec. 23, 1978 in Logan, she was a homemaker and a graduate of Nelsonville-York and Tri-County Vocation High School. Her hobbies were reading, gardening, flowers, loved all animals, country life, and family was her #1 priority.
Jayde is survived by her husband, Jerod L. Jordan; a son, Colton Jordan of Shade, and step-son, Austin Jordan of Logan; grandchildren, Marlee, Anna, and A.J.; her parents, Karen Lanning of Nelsonville and James "Butch" (Christi) Lanning of Nelsonville; a grandmother, Opal Long; a brother, Jason of Nelsonville; a sister, Breeona of Nelsonville; brothers-in-law, Jason (Jody) Jordan and Jeremiah (Jessica) Jordan; a mother-in-law, Lynette (Paul) Jones; nieces, Kami, Anna, Kinslie, Jackie, Jenna, Jaden, Jaycie, Josie and Janie; nephews Jacob and Jackson; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by grandparents, Paul and Virginia Lanning; a grandfather, Harry "Pickle" Long; and father-in-law, Jack Jordan.
Services will be Friday at 2 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, with Pastor Donnie Quisenberry officiating. Burial will be in Burson Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from noon to 2 p.m., prior to the services.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Athens or Meigs Co. Dog Shelters in memory of Jayde Jordan.
You may sign her register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Nov. 13, 2019