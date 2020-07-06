1/
Jean Brookhart
ALBANY - Jean Brookhart, 91, Albany, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Close To Home of Albany. Born July 27, 1928, at Carpenter, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Eldon and Ruth Bobo Starkey. She was retired from McBee Systems, and a member of Carpenter Baptist Church and Albany Senior Citizens.
Jean is survived by a daughter, Barbie Knowlton; grandchildren, Jarrod Knowlton and Mandi Cain; sisters, Garnet Moore of Canton and Joan Nelson of Albany; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Thelbert L. "Sox" Brookhart; and a brother Johnny Starkey.
Graveside services will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Athens Memorial Gardens, with Rev. Phillip Ridenour officiating. Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
You may sign her register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Athens Messenger from Jul. 6 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home
5258 Washington Road
Albany, OH 45710
(740) 698-2441
