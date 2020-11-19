1/1
Jean Cunningham
1931 - 2020
ATHENS - Jean Cunningham, 89, of Lancaster, formerly of Athens, died Nov. 5, 2020 at Grant Medical Center.
Born June 6, 1931 in Athens, she was the daughter of the late John and Leola Gabriel Shields.
She was former president of the Emblem Club and was a self employed business owner for many years. She was a giving compassionate person with a strong faith in God. She enjoyed golf, boating, bowling, playing both the saxophone and organ. She also loved animals, family and her grandchildren.
She is survived by two children, Jerry (Terri) Cunningham, Sherry Smith; a granddaughter, Katie Smith; three stepdaughters, Linda Cunningham, Janet McDaniel, Carol Thomas; and a sister, Brit (Robert) Blattert.
A graveside service will be Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Hilltop Cemetery. Arrangements are by Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home where you may send the family a message of sympathy or sign the online guestbook at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Athens Messenger from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Hilltop Cemetery
