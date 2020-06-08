Jeff Baden
1956 - 2020
LONGSTRETH - Jeff Baden, 63, of Longstreth, passed away on Wednesday morning, June 3, 2020, after a short and intense battle with brain cancer. He was born on July 10, 1956 in Bowling Green, Ohio, to the late Fred Baden and Mary Boley, who survives him.
Jeff graduated from Nelsonville York High School in 1974, and later that year, on Oct. 18, he married his high school sweetheart, Cathy.
Arrangements by Souers Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville. Please sign his online guestbook at www.cardaras.com.



Published in The Athens Messenger from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 8, 2020
Our condolences to the family
Paul Glass
June 7, 2020
He was a real good man and a good teacher and friend. He will be missed.
Jim Bailey
Friend
June 7, 2020
I will always think of Mr. Baden as a kind man with a gentle soul. His son and I were good friends we went through school and graduated together. I remember going to his house on lots of occasions and always felt welcomed by Mr. & Mrs. Baden. As an adult, I had many conversations with him remembering the past and filling each other in on the present. I will truly miss our conversations. Jeffery and Kathy, I am very sorry for your loss. May God be with your family during this very difficult time.
Susan Roberts-Barron
Friend
June 7, 2020
I still cant wrap my mind around the fact that Jeff has left us so suddenly. Jeff was such a nice guy and hes going to be missed by all who knew him in any way. My heart goes out to all of his family and friends. You all have special memories of him and you can draw comfort from them.
A special memory I have is when Mary and I were returning from Chicago. We were looking for a place to get a bite to eat and got distracted on our directions, talking does that to you. Mary decided to call him from her cell phone to see if he could help us out. He got on the computer and got us straightened out, telling us right where we were , like he was in the back seat! I told them, who needs a Tom-Tom when we have a Jeff-Jeff. Our prayers are with the Baden/Boley Family.
Sincerely,
Kellie and Cullen Rutter
Kellie Rutter
Friend
June 7, 2020
Joe and I are sad to hear this news. Prayers for the family. I knew him as a kind and gracious man. Betty Young
Betty Young
Acquaintance
June 7, 2020
So sorry for your loss. You have our deepest sympathy and prayers! Jeff and Betty Traugh
Betty Traugh
Friend
June 7, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Hugs & prayers.
Tami (Dupler) & Will Blake
Neighbor
June 7, 2020
Sorry for your loss Jeff was a good man
Rhoda Peters
June 7, 2020
Jeff was a great man and a great friend. He always had a kind word for and about everyone. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Cathy, Jeffrey, Mary and the rest of the family are in our thoughts and prayers.
Cindy and Russ Baden Tippett
Friend
June 7, 2020
I am so sorry. Jeff was an awesome friend growing up. I remember him getting myself and siblings a free ride on the train when it would run to Longstreght. My Dad put us up to calling him Daddy Jeff on the ride. He will be missed.
Michelle Dowler
Friend
June 7, 2020
So sorry. ❤ I really great guy who impacted my life from a very young age.
Dennis Trowbridge
June 7, 2020
I am so Sorry for your loss, your in my thoughts and prayers
Inez Flowers
Acquaintance
June 6, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Prayers to the family. Jeff was always friendly with us.
Sherrie & Roger Dearing
Acquaintance
June 6, 2020
So sorry for your loss are prayers are with you
Dodie Hanning
Friend
June 6, 2020
Im sorry for ur loss. I don't remember yall much but my dad worked in military with Jeff. I think you babysat me.
Christel Phillips ( lewis)
Friend
June 6, 2020
Jeff was a very good person. So very sorry for your loss. Prayers for comfort for your family.
Kim York (Williams)
Friend
June 6, 2020
Chuck Arnold
Friend
June 6, 2020
Jeff will truly be missed. Love and prayers to the Baden family ❤
Clarence & Lisa Dye
Friend
June 6, 2020
So sorry for your loss! Jeff was a stand up guy! Always there for the neighborhood! He will be surely miss!
Sheryl Szabo
Neighbor
June 6, 2020
Sorry for your loss. I didnt know Jeff very well, but, he always seemed to treat me well and fair when he worked on my cars. He will be missed.
Dennis Jayjohn
Acquaintance
June 6, 2020
I really liked Jeff. He was my Auto Mechanics Instructor at Tri-County Adult Career Center. He sure taught me a lot about working on vehicles. We sure had a lot of fun in his class. The parties that we'd have at the Ponderosa Restaurant in Athens that used to be where the Steak 'n Shake is now. A lot of good fond memories of Jeff. He will be sadly missed, but never forgotten. He was a good friend as well as a good teacher. And the good thing is, he's not going through the tough times anymore. It's all Joy and Happiness for him now. His sickness is gone and he is healed where he's at. He's in a Land where he'll never grow old and the Roses never fade.
You all are in my thoughts and my Prayers. And don't worry, because Jeff is doing better than us all.
Danny Freeman
Friend
June 6, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Thoughts & prayers to all you. -Mark & Brian Searles
Mark Searles Auto Center
June 6, 2020
As we said many times together Jeff, "May the great master of all scouts be with you till we meet again."
Robert Wolfe
June 6, 2020
So sorry to hear of Jeff's passing. God Bless the family at this difficult time.
TAMARA MOLESKI
Friend
June 6, 2020
Im sorry for your loss.
Becky Arnold
Friend
June 6, 2020
Clarence Dye
Coworker
June 6, 2020
So sorry to here of his passing. Prayers to family. God Bless
Rita Barber Dotson
Classmate
June 6, 2020
We were sorry to hear that Jeff had passed... we are thinking of your family.. you are in our hearts and prayers.
Chuck & Brenda Wachenschwanz
June 6, 2020
Cathy I am so very very sorry my prayers and love is with you during this difficult time love always. Jennie Hoag!!!
jennie hoag
Friend
June 6, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Matt & Patty Maccombs
Friend
June 6, 2020
Sorry for your loss. Prayers for you and your family.
Suella Meek
Classmate
June 6, 2020
I am sorry for you Cathy and Jeffrey. May God bless you and heal your pain.
Barbara (Dean). Baringer
Family
June 6, 2020
Cathy & Family, My Deepest Sympathy to all of you. Jeff will never be forgotten, he was such a wonderful friend to Bob & I, honest, hard working, caring, dependable, we knew he was just a phone call away when we needed him to work on our vehicles & so much more. A funny memory always comes to mind when I think of him ... when Bob bought the RV from him & we took it for a test drive, was going to take it to Logan & back. Bob & Jeff in the front, I was sitting at the kitchen table , looking out the window and all the trees just seemed to be flying past, I said Bob you dont have to drive so fast ... both of them starting laughing & Jeff said Janet, hes only going 35 mph I was car sick & we hadnt even left Carbon Hill ! The two of them had a good laugh & I am sure they are now together laughing again. Hold tight to your love and memories that you share. Cathy & family, May God & his Angels wrap their loving & comforting arms around you during this difficult day & days to come. Hugs & Prayers, Janet.
Janet ( Henson ) Tuthill
Friend
