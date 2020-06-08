Cathy & Family, My Deepest Sympathy to all of you. Jeff will never be forgotten, he was such a wonderful friend to Bob & I, honest, hard working, caring, dependable, we knew he was just a phone call away when we needed him to work on our vehicles & so much more. A funny memory always comes to mind when I think of him ... when Bob bought the RV from him & we took it for a test drive, was going to take it to Logan & back. Bob & Jeff in the front, I was sitting at the kitchen table , looking out the window and all the trees just seemed to be flying past, I said Bob you dont have to drive so fast ... both of them starting laughing & Jeff said Janet, hes only going 35 mph I was car sick & we hadnt even left Carbon Hill ! The two of them had a good laugh & I am sure they are now together laughing again. Hold tight to your love and memories that you share. Cathy & family, May God & his Angels wrap their loving & comforting arms around you during this difficult day & days to come. Hugs & Prayers, Janet.

Janet ( Henson ) Tuthill

Friend