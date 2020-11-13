NELSONVILLE - Jerold D. Townsend, 54, of Nelsonville, passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Riverside Methodist Hospital, in Columbus, Ohio.
Born Oct. 15, 1966, in Marysville, Ohio the son of the late Helen Kay Townsend.
He is survived by daughters, Rhonda Townsend, and Tiffany Hunter (Justin M. Pinkerton); grandchildren, Trace and Marissa Wheatley, and Mackenzie Hunter.
In addition to his mother he was preceded in death by his former wife, Vela Kay Hunter.
As per his wishes he will be cremated.
You may sign his register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com
.