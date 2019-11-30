|
|
ATHENS - On Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, Jerry Brent Bail, 57, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer at the Cleveland Clinic.
Brent was born on Sept. 27, 1962 in Athens to Frank and Martha (Finnearty) Bail. Brent grew up in Athens and was a 1980 graduate from Athens High School. After a long career in excavating, Brent became an admirable horseman. His passion was training and riding ranch horses on his farm, My Favorite Painted Acres, in Zanesville, Ohio.
Brent was a lifelong Ohio State and Cleveland Brown's fan and loved spending his evenings sharing ice cream with his dogs. Brent would say that his relationship with the horses, dogs, and all who visited the farm gave him the strength to continue battling his chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Brent is survived by his life partner, Amy Roberts, (Zanesville) whom he founded the Ohio Ranch Horse Association with.
In addition to his parents and Amy, he is survived by his four children, Shawn (Rachel) Bail of Cutler, Ohio, Nicole (Tom) Waltz of Brighton, Colorado, Chelsea (Kevin) Thompson of Hurricane, West Virginia, and Frank Bail (Bryce Lemaster) of The Plains, Ohio. Brent is also survived by two sisters, Dianna (Chuck) Hunter, Tammy (Blaine) Gabriel, and a brother, Tim (Jane) Bail, all of Athens. Five grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, and a very special friend, Jeff Howell.
Brent is preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles and Lucille Bail, and William and Ethel Finnearty.
A special thank you to the Cleveland Clinic and all the doctors, nurses, and hospital staff who cared for Brent as part of their family over the past 12 years.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, Dec. 1 at the Athens Elks Lodge (600 W Union St, Athens, OH 45701) from 2-5 p.m.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Dec. 1, 2019