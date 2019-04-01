NELSONVILLE - Jerry Lee Polley, 68, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Hocking Valley Community Hospital, Logan, following a brief illness.

He was born in Nelsonville on Oct. 27, 1950, the son of Thomas M. and June Mann Polley. Jerry was a 1969 graduate of Nelsonville-York High School, where he played football, basketball and track. After high school, he played football and ran track for Fairmont State University in West Virginia. He was a diehard Cleveland Browns and Ohio State Buckeye fan.

Jerry retired as a line mechanic for AEP after 30 years and enjoyed hunting and golfing with his friends. He greatly loved spending time with his kids and grandkids.

Jerry is survived by his son, Jeremy (Rachel) Polley of Pataskala and daughter, Noelle (Wes) Pierce of Nelsonville; sisters, Sandra McCloud of Grove City; Linda Stewart, Albany; brothers Carl (Pam), Albany and Tim (Jennie Elison), Logan. Grandchildren, Elijah, Samuel and Isabella Polley; and Noah and Abigail Pierce. He is also survived by numerous special nieces and nephews: Tara Polley, Trevor Polley, Tyrone McCloud, Tiffany Stewart, Tonya Stewart, Anthony Polley, Torie Polley, Yvonne, Brian, and Neil.

Besides his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by a brother, Terry; a sister, Lois Ann; grandson, Jonah Lee Polley; and a nephew, Carlton Polley.

Funeral arrangements are being made by Cardaras Funeral Home in Nelsonville. Visiting hours will be 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2019. The funeral will be on Friday, April 5 at 11 a.m., conducted by Leon Forte'. Cremation will take place as requested.

Published in The Athens Messenger on Apr. 2, 2019