|
|
GUYSVILLE - Jerry R. "Pappy" Jackson, 76, of Guysville, died Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 at his residence.
He was born in Wood County, West Virginia, a son of the late David and Addie Belle (Davis) Jackson.
He retired from Storks Bakery and was a member of Ohio Operating Engineers. He was a member of Coolville Masonic Lodge #337. He was an avid sports fan, and enjoyed watching all his grandchildren's sports. He also sponsored multiple teams and was a member of the Misfits baseball team.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Lee (Kelley) Jackson; three children, Melany Morgan (David) of Guysville, Karen Douglas (Barry) of Athens, and Jerry Jackson (Billie) of Guysville; grandchildren, Ryan, Bradley, Nikki, Kyle, Tyler, Meagan, Nolan, Brittnie and Jennifer, and all their families; great-grandchildren, Hayden, Hunter, William, Karlee, Nathaniel, Kya, Katie, John, Kaine and Alex; three brothers, Randall, Roy and Gary Jackson; and three sisters, Mary Coe, Velda Farney and Marjorie Curry.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son and daughter-in-law David and Cindy Jackson and several brothers and sisters.
Services will be Saturday 6:00 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre with Mark Mitera officiating. Visitation will be Saturday 3-6 PM with a Masonic Service by Coolville Lodge #337 immediately following.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Sept. 13, 2019