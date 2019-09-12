Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leavitt Funeral Home Of Ohio Inc
801 Victor St
Belpre, OH 45714
(740) 423-6326
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Leavitt Funeral Home Of Ohio Inc
801 Victor St
Belpre, OH 45714
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
6:00 PM
Leavitt Funeral Home Of Ohio Inc
801 Victor St
Belpre, OH 45714
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry R. "Pappy" Jackson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry R. "Pappy" Jackson Obituary
GUYSVILLE - Jerry R. "Pappy" Jackson, 76, of Guysville, died Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 at his residence.
He was born in Wood County, West Virginia, a son of the late David and Addie Belle (Davis) Jackson.
He retired from Storks Bakery and was a member of Ohio Operating Engineers. He was a member of Coolville Masonic Lodge #337. He was an avid sports fan, and enjoyed watching all his grandchildren's sports. He also sponsored multiple teams and was a member of the Misfits baseball team.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Lee (Kelley) Jackson; three children, Melany Morgan (David) of Guysville, Karen Douglas (Barry) of Athens, and Jerry Jackson (Billie) of Guysville; grandchildren, Ryan, Bradley, Nikki, Kyle, Tyler, Meagan, Nolan, Brittnie and Jennifer, and all their families; great-grandchildren, Hayden, Hunter, William, Karlee, Nathaniel, Kya, Katie, John, Kaine and Alex; three brothers, Randall, Roy and Gary Jackson; and three sisters, Mary Coe, Velda Farney and Marjorie Curry.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son and daughter-in-law David and Cindy Jackson and several brothers and sisters.
Services will be Saturday 6:00 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre with Mark Mitera officiating. Visitation will be Saturday 3-6 PM with a Masonic Service by Coolville Lodge #337 immediately following.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now