White-Schwarzel Funeral Home
2817 Fifth Street
Coolville, OH 45723
(740) 667-3110
Jerry Saylor Obituary
GUYSVILLE - Jerry Lee Saylor, 67, of Guysville, passed away Tuesday, Dec 24, 2019 at 9:47 p.m. at his residence.
He was born at the Sheltering Arms Hospital in Athens on Feb. 7, 1952. Jerry worked for Ohio University in Athens until he got hurt. He married Connie Corlene Putman on Oct. 1, 1977.
He is survived by his wife, Connie; son, Timothy Lee Saylor; daughter, Melissa Dawn (Saylor) Hall; sister, Kitty Ann (Saylor) Mifford; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins and his special pets, Lilly Bug, Lilly Girl and Sassy.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Clyde Saylor; mother, Glenna Lois (Zarley) Saylor; brother, Richard Wayne Saylor; and a baby sister, Diane Saylor.
Your wings were ready but our hearts were not. Forever in our hearts and always on our mind.
The family would like to say a special thank you to everyone who came to see him and checked about him. It would put a smile on his face when we talked after you left or I told him. Also a special thank you to Buckeye Hospice, his nurse, Arva Lowther; his Aide, Tresa Parsons; and also to Lisa Catlett and Dr. Jennifer Fields.
At Jerry's request, there will be no visitation or funeral service.
Arrangements have been entrusted to White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville.
You are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.whiteschwarzelfh.com
Published in The Athens Messenger on Dec. 27, 2019
