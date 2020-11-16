ZALESKI - Jerry L. Toops, 79, of Zaleski, passed away on Nov. 12, 2020, at Adena Hospital in Chillicothe, OH. Born Aug. 13, 1941 in Mount Sterling, OH, he was the son of the late Frederick Orla and Elizabeth Ann (Carter) Toops.
Jerry worked for Austin Powder Company for 17 years, after leaving Austin Powder, Jerry and his wife owned and operated the Zaleski General Store for 21 years.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 50 years, Letha (Webb) Toops; his daughter, Lynn Herrold of Zaleski; sons, Charles "Chuck" Stutler of Zaleski, and Eddie Toops of Florida; his twin brother, Larry (Wanda)Toops of Union Furnance; two sisters, Joanne (Bill) Webb of Logan, and Pamela (Steve) Venters of Delaware; nine grandchildren, Jerricka, Derek, Cierra, Jody, Cody, Trint, Coen, Dustin, and Taylor; great-grandkids, Autumn, Kaylee, Bentley, Ben, Ayden, Paisley, and Bella; great-great-grandbabies Lainey, and Grayson.
Besides his parents, Jerry is preceded in death by his sons, Jeffery, Jerry Jr. and Frederick Toops; three sisters Maridel and Melinda Toops and Susan Givivlianni; four brothers, Nick, Francis, John and Russell Toops; special nephew and niece, Larry and Katria Toops; and a great-grandson, Carter Stutler.
As per his wishes he will be cremated and no services will be observed. Arrangements were by Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home. You may sign his register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com
.