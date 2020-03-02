|
|
ATHENS- Jerry E. "Fred" Woodruff, Jr., 66, of Athens, died Monday morning, Feb. 24, 2020 at his home. Born Jan. 29, 1954 in Athens, he was the son of the late Jerry E. Woodruff, Sr. and Jennie Knox Woodruff. He was a 1972 graduate of Athens High School.
Fred is survived by a son, Kyle Woodruff of Athens; a granddaughter, Tory Woodruff and a grandson, Ayden Gwinn; a sister, Kelly (John) Sebring of Chauncey; a niece, Shauna (Kevin) Farmer of Logan and a nephew, Jeremy (Katie) Sebring of Cincinnati.
Besides his parents he is preceded in death by his grandmother, Donna Knox. A family memorial service will be held at a later date at Clark's Chapel Cemetery. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home. Please share a memory, a note of condolence, or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Mar. 3, 2020