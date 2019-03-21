Home

Morrison Funeral Chapel
6525 South State Route 78
Glouster, OH 45732
(740) 767-4200
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
More Obituaries for Jessica Bulstrom
Jessica Bulstrom Obituary
GLOUSTER - Jessica A. Bulstrom, 48, of Bidwell, formerly of Glouster, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019, at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus. She was born May 1, 1970, in Nelsonville.
Jessica graduated from Beacon School in 1992 and was formerly a full-time employee of Meigs Industries Workshop in Syracuse, Ohio. She enjoyed seeing the Christmas lights at the Columbus Zoo, visiting aquariums, attending basketball and baseball games, and vacationing in Florida with her staff. She was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Glouster.
Jessica moved into the home of Marvin and Freda Loudermilk in 1982. She resided with them until 2002, when she moved into the home of Hilda Collins.
She is survived by her father, John Bulstrom; and her mother, Joyce McMillan; a brother, John Patrick Bulstrom Jr.; and her family at Buckeye Community Services.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, March 25, at Morrison Funeral Chapel, 6525 S. State Route 78, Glouster, OH 45732, with Fr. Mark Moore officiating. Interment will be in Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Trimble.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday, from noon until the time of service. A comforting message may be sent to Jessica's family and friends at www.morrisonfc.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Mar. 22, 2019
