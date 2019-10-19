|
|
MILLFIELD - Jill Elizabeth Holley, 42, of Millfield, died Thursday evening, Oct. 17, 2019, at The Ohio State University Hospital, Columbus.
Born March 8, 1977 in Athens, she is the daughter of Dave and Karen Welch McCune of Millfield.
A 1996 graduate of Athens High School and Tri County JVS, she was employed for 20 years at Kroger of Athens. She was a member of the Chauncey Church of God. She enjoyed crafts, sporting events and being a parent chaperone with the Athens High School Band.
In addition to her parents, Jill is survived by her husband of 23 years, Michael A. Holley; her daughter, Abby Holley of Millfield; a sister, Katie (Mike) Biggins of Millfield; a brother, Dave (Amy) McCune of Athens; her mother-in-law, Phyllis (Jack) Brooks of Athens; a step-sister, Tonya (Tom) Lavelle of Maple Heights; a step-brother, Scott Brooks; nieces and nephews, Karleigh and Toby Biggins, Tyler and Tanner McCune, Samantha and Ryan Earnst; also surviving are several cousins, including a special cousin, Kristie (Robert) Zimmerman of Millfield and their children, Kelsey (Cody Gilbraith) and Conner Zimmerman.
Jill is preceded in death by her father-in-law, Danny Lee Holley.
Funeral service will be conducted Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens, with Rev. Larry Westfall officiating. Burial will be in Clark's Chapel Cemetery. Friends may call Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions, to assist with expenses, may be made to the Jill Holley Benefit Account, c/o Ohio University Credit Union, 944 E. State St., Athens, OH 45701.
