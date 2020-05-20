Jill Lallier
1973 - 2020
ALBANY - Jill Lynn Lallier, 47, of Albany, died Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Holzer Meigs in Pomeroy.
She was born April 8, 1973, in Athens. Her parents are the late John Charles Midkiff, the late Rebecca Howard Meeks, and Greg Meeks, who survives.
She was a 1991 graduate of Alexander High School and received her Bachelor's and Master's Degrees from Ohio University. She worked as the Senior Associate Director in the Financial Aid Office at Ohio University with over 25 years of service. Jill was a wife, mother, daughter, sister, niece, and friend to so many and had a smile that would light up a room.
She is also survived by her husband of 24 years, Scott; her daughter, Darian Nicole Lallier; mother-in-law, Frances Lallier; two sisters, Kristine (Barry) Barr, Lea (Josh) Wandling; a brother, Scott (Cindy Hall) Meeks, sister-in-law, Michelle (Jacob Durham) Lallier; and nieces and nephews Jordan and Kendyl Furner, Cody Meeks, Madison Bissell, Raegan and Carter Wandling, Dustin and Aranda Hall, Josh (Courtney Shaw) West, and Kayla (Josh) Kinnison.
Calling hours will be held Thursday, May 21, from 4-8 p.m. at the Living Worship Water Center, 401 Dailey Rd, Albany, Ohio. Funeral services will be held Friday, May 22, at 1 p.m. with graveside services to follow at St. John's Cemetery. Please observe social distancing measures as much as possible. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made out to Kristine Barr, 2435 Dutch Ridge Road, Guysville, OH 45735 to which funds will used for the Athens County Kids of 4-H Programs and to a scholarship created in Jill's memory through the Alexander Future Foundation. Arrangements are by Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home where you may send a message of sympathy to the family or view a video tribute at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Athens Messenger from May 20 to May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Living Worship Water Center
MAY
22
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home - Athens
168 Morris Ave.
Athens, OH 45701
(740) 592-6666
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 20, 2020
Scott, Darian and family,

Our heart aches knowing the pain you are going through at this difficult time. May your memories bring you comfort and peace in the future. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Pam Douglas
May 20, 2020
So sorry for your loss
Jill Well Harned
May 20, 2020
Lost for Words. My thoughts and prayers to family, friends, and co-workers! She will be missed by many at Ohio University.
Larissa Barnhart
Coworker
May 20, 2020
Prayers to your beautiful family.
Kathy Giffin
May 20, 2020
Thinking of you all in this time of sadness ...
Lori and Denton Guthrie
Lori Guthrie
Acquaintance
May 19, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers to the family.
Todd& Margaret Cooper
Friend
May 19, 2020
Scott and Darian,

You have both been on my mind. ❤ I wish I could ease your pain. Jill and I met the summer of 1994 at OU. We worked together in the financial aid office. I remember how much we would laugh and the fun we had that summer. Her friendship profoundly impacted my life. I will always remember you. ❤
Marcy Newberry
Friend
May 19, 2020
We are so sorry for your familys loss.
Curtis & Patti Malloy
May 19, 2020
She was sweet, funny and kind. I can't believe she is gone.
Julie Murphy
Coworker
May 19, 2020
There are no words for our devastating loss. Jill, Scott and Darian you are in my thoughts, prayers and heart today, tomorrow and forever.
Frances Lallier
Mother
May 19, 2020
Condolences to Jills daughter and husband, her family and close friends. I attended Shade school with Jill, elementary through 8th grade. Remained friends with Jill at Alexander High School and beyond. Each and every time we ran into one another (around campus and/or Athens), we chatted about life, family, etc. Jills smile and light was ever bright.
Wendy James Shields
Classmate
May 19, 2020
Im so sorry for everyones loss.
Cassie Meek
Friend
May 19, 2020
Darian, I was so sorry to hear about your mom. Prayers for you and your family.
Addison Dorst
Classmate
May 19, 2020
So sorry for your loss many prayers for your family
Kimberly Sayre
Friend
May 19, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this difficult time.
Brenda Dorst
Coworker
May 19, 2020
Scott, May God comfort you and your daughter. Im so sorry for the loss of your beautiful wife. Prayers for your family.
Lori Lambert
Friend
May 19, 2020
My deepest sympathy & prayers to you all!
Tammy King Brooks
Friend
May 19, 2020
Im so sorry and heartbroken for all of you...praying for your family! ❤
D.R. Robinson
Friend
May 19, 2020
I am so sorry, my prayers to the family She was a great friend
Yalonda Dixon
Friend
May 19, 2020
Jimmy Wallace
Friend
May 19, 2020
I will always love and miss you and miss your beautiful smile you were the only sister I ever had! Fly high Jill
Michele Lallier
Sister
May 19, 2020
I haven't seen Jill since high school. But this story has just touched my heart. I'm hurting for the family, but especially for her daughter. We will send a contribution. Much love and prayers for the future!
Lori Devine
Acquaintance
May 19, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the family.
Becki Saylor Mikola
Classmate
