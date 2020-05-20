Scott, Darian and family,
Our heart aches knowing the pain you are going through at this difficult time. May your memories bring you comfort and peace in the future. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
ALBANY - Jill Lynn Lallier, 47, of Albany, died Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Holzer Meigs in Pomeroy.
She was born April 8, 1973, in Athens. Her parents are the late John Charles Midkiff, the late Rebecca Howard Meeks, and Greg Meeks, who survives.
She was a 1991 graduate of Alexander High School and received her Bachelor's and Master's Degrees from Ohio University. She worked as the Senior Associate Director in the Financial Aid Office at Ohio University with over 25 years of service. Jill was a wife, mother, daughter, sister, niece, and friend to so many and had a smile that would light up a room.
She is also survived by her husband of 24 years, Scott; her daughter, Darian Nicole Lallier; mother-in-law, Frances Lallier; two sisters, Kristine (Barry) Barr, Lea (Josh) Wandling; a brother, Scott (Cindy Hall) Meeks, sister-in-law, Michelle (Jacob Durham) Lallier; and nieces and nephews Jordan and Kendyl Furner, Cody Meeks, Madison Bissell, Raegan and Carter Wandling, Dustin and Aranda Hall, Josh (Courtney Shaw) West, and Kayla (Josh) Kinnison.
Calling hours will be held Thursday, May 21, from 4-8 p.m. at the Living Worship Water Center, 401 Dailey Rd, Albany, Ohio. Funeral services will be held Friday, May 22, at 1 p.m. with graveside services to follow at St. John's Cemetery. Please observe social distancing measures as much as possible. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made out to Kristine Barr, 2435 Dutch Ridge Road, Guysville, OH 45735 to which funds will used for the Athens County Kids of 4-H Programs and to a scholarship created in Jill's memory through the Alexander Future Foundation. Arrangements are by Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home where you may send a message of sympathy to the family or view a video tribute at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger from May 20 to May 22, 2020.