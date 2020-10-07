1/1
Jo Ann Vandyke
ATHENS - Jo Ann Vandyke, 83, of Athens, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at her residence.
She was born Aug. 30, 1937, in Columbus, the daughter of the late Everett and Florence Burnside Lee. She was a retired cook for the Maple Wood Inn. She was a member of Pocahontas White Swan #5 of the Redman Lodge.
She is survived by children, George (Beth) Vandyke, Shelly Vandyke (Ray Hart), Jeff Vandyke all of Athens, Jerry (Brenda) Vandyke of Chauncey, Kimberly Clark of Athens; 21 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sisters, Sharon Perry of Athens and Everett Lee Jr. of Athens.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, George Vandyke; daughter, Tina Rutter; grandson, John Vandyke; granddaughter, Joanna Hart; a sister, Sandy Mayles; and a brother, Charles Lee.
Services will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, with Bob Buty officiating. Burial will be in Athens Memorial Gardens. Visitation is Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. with Pocahontas Services . Due to COVID-19 virus, please follow the CDC recommendations of wearing a face covering, and practice social distancing of 6 feet apart.
You may sign her register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Athens Messenger from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2020.
