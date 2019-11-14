|
|
LANCASTER - Jo Anne Lester, 85, of Lancaster, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at Bickford of Lancaster.
Jo Anne was born on Oct. 12, 1934 in Betsy Lane, Kentucky to the late Frank Lewis and Alta Mae Hoskins Lewis. Jo Anne was a member of Fairfield Christian Church, 4 Dance Clubs in Columbus and Lancaster Art Guild. She had many hobbies: watercolor, dance, knitting, crocheting, piano, gardening and flower arranging.
Jo Anne is preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Anne M. Heeter; brothers, Gene Lewis, Jack Lewis, Roy Lewis and Bill (Mary) Lewis; and a sister, Florence (Walter "Tubby") Vinters.
Jo Anne is survived by her husband, John "Jack" Lester; a son, Jon (Jenny) Lester; a daughter, Karen (Neal) Allison; grandchildren, Joshua D. Heeter, Erika A. Lester, Anna C. Allison and Ben (Michelle) Elbert; and several niece and nephews.
Family and friends may visit on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 from 1-2 p.m. at Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home, where a funeral service will follow on Saturday at 2 p.m. Jo Anne will be laid to rest at Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to FairHoPe Hospice, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, OH 43130.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Nov. 15, 2019