GLOUSTER - Jo Lavon Irwin, 89, of Glouster, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at the Kimes Convalescent Center, Athens.

Born June 15, 1929 in Athens County, she was the daughter of the late Martin and Flossie Six Sarina. Jo worked at the Glouster Kroger for several years and enjoyed knitting and crocheting.

She is survived by two sons, Gregg (Virginia) Irwin of Sunbury and Brett (Cherie) Irwin of Glouster; grandchildren, Joshua, Brodi, and Adam Irwin, and Wendy Warren; great-grandchildren, Harper, Kennedy, Devon, Hannah, Ericka, and Logan; a great-great-grandchild, Carson; a brother, Paul Sarina of Plain City; a sister, Bonnie Irwin of Glouster; and a daughter-in-law, Rita Irwin of Glouster.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Irwin; a son, Broc Irwin; a granddaughter, Amy Irwin; two brothers, Conrad Sarina, and Jack Sarina; and sister, Joy Besco.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019 at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville with William Hixson officiating. Interment will be in the Hilltop Cemetery, Millfield. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 5-8 p.m. Contributions can be made to the Amy C. Irwin Scholarship Fund, c/o Trimble Local Schools, 1 Tomcat Drive, Glouster, Ohio 45732. A comforting message may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com. Published in The Athens Messenger on May 8, 2019