Joan Brown Obituary
LOGAN - Joan Brown, 92, of Logan, passed away Nov. 12, 2019, at her residence, Logan.
Joan was born Sept. 10, 1927 in Nottingham, England to Herbert Marriott and Matilda. She worked for many years in the Nelsonville City Auditor's Office; dedicated homemaker; active member of the Church of Epiphany in Nelsonville.
Surviving are daughters, Andrea Wright and Lori Kolackovsky; grandchildren, Chris Wagner, Andrew Wagner, Daniel Wagner, Elizabeth Hoskins and Keith Wright; and great-grandchildren, Matilda Wagner and Orion Wagner.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Keith V. Brown; and later in life her devoted partner, Reginald Levering.
Funeral services will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Church of Epiphany in Nelsonville, with Marjorie Menual, Priest and Bill Bales, Deacon officiating. Burial will be on Monday in Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville.
Calling hours will be observed Friday from 3-6 p.m. at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home in Nelsonville.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Church of Epiphany, 193 Jefferson St. Nelsonville, OH 45764.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Nov. 14, 2019
